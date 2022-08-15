Connect with us

Kisumu traders close shop as they wait announcement of presidential results. OJWANG JOE

August Elections

Kisumu traders close shops to await presidential results announcement

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 15 – It was an ecstatic moment in Kisumu as traders closed shops to await the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as they prepared to announce the presidential results.

Jane Alwande, a trader in Kisumu stated that the wait has been long and the moment has come.

Alwande indicated that there has not been any good business over the week as anxiety creeps in following the Tuesday elections.

She pointed out that many traders have started packing up, closing their shops to await the outcome of the results to be announced any moment from now.

Blaring of vuvuzelas is back in the streets of the lakeside city with groups discussing the possible outcomes of the results.

In Kondele, thousands poured into the Jomo Kenyatta Highway, some singing, some chanting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party songs.

ODM party is associated with Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate in the just concluded elections.

A resident of Kondele, Jacktone Oluoch says he is praying for the country to embrace peace and love.

Oluoch says he is prepared for any announcement by Chebukati, the IEBC chairman.

At the moment, no security officers on sight save for police officers manning government and private installations across the city.

