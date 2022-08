0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni alleges that there was massive voter rigging in the Mt Kenya region during the recent general election.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Kioni stated that the Jubilee party had evidence of massive stealing during the exercise and “attempts to make it look that Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga had not been accepted in the Mount Kenya region.”

