Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa /FILE

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa to take plea in murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kimilili Member of Parliament-elect Didmus Barasa is set to take a murder plea in a case where he is accused of shooting dead his opponent’s aide.

Barasa who has been in police custody for the past two weeks is said to have committed the offence against Brian Olunga, an aide to Kimilili politician Brian Khaemba on election day.

He had been detained at the Kisumu cells where he appeared in court virtually and the court allowed police to detain him for two weeks ahead of plea taking.

This was to allow police conduct postmortem on the body and collect other needed evidence for the case.

He was also taken for medical tests after which officials said he would take plea at a Kakamega court.

An autopsy on the body of Olunga showed he died of a pistol bullet which struck the right side of his head.

The autopsy showed Olunga died of profuse bleeding when the bullet got stuck in his head.

The bullet was recovered. The exercise was conducted by western region pathologist Dr Dickson Muchana.

Police were given time to complete investigations and allow more witnesses, including NYS and IEBC officials to record statements.

Police have so far recovered the pistol the MP-elect used in the attack. Barasa has denied shooting the victim who was buried last Saturday.

Police said preliminary findings had shown the incident happened when an altercation broke out between the two prompting Khaemba to leave and headed to his car.

