Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa to be held for 10 days as probe on opponent’s aide murder is completed

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 16 – The court has allowed police to detain Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa for ten days, as they complete investigations into the murder of his opponent’s aide.

Barasa appeared before a Bungoma court Tuesday morning where the prosecution sought more time to allow witnesses to record statements to assist police to finalise investigations into the incident.

While allowing the request to detain the MP, the presiding judge Charles Mutai noted that Barasa is a person of means by virtue of being a member of parliament, and hence has the potential to interfere with the ongoing investigations.

“Investigation into the offense of murder requires intense investigations which involve forensic eveidence, which might require a bit of time to process. The same would therefore be difficult for police to conduct conclusively without sufficient facilitation leading to the compilation of a charge,” he stated.

The judge also slotted the mention of the case for Wednesday 24th August 2022 , directing that by then Barasa should have been formally charged.

Barasa’s advocate had contested the request to detain him, arguing that he willfully presented himself to the police and that he is not a flight risk.

Barasa is accused of murdering an aide of Brian Khaemba, who was seeking to unseat him, following a confrontation at the Chebukwabi polling station where he had gone to witness the counting of the votes.

According to a police report, Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba’s aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled.”

It indicated that the aide was rushed to the Kimilili Sub-County hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. “Scene visited by the police accompanied by Scenes of Crime Personnel from Bungoma County, where the scene was processed and documented.”