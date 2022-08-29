Connect with us

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Kidero writes to IEBC seeking ballot papers in suit against Wanga’s win

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Evans Kidero, the immediate former Homa Bay Gubernatorial candidate has written to the poll’s agency to supply him with some documents he terms crucial for his court case to overturn the win of Governor Gladys Wanga.

Kidero who is a former Nairobi Governor had contested for the Homa Bay seat on an Independent ticket, coming second.

Through his lawyer, Okweh Ochiando and Company Advocates, Kidero wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to issue him with a number of ballot materials which were used in the last General Election.

In the last election, Wanga was announced a winner by the county returning officer Fredrick Apopa garnering 244,559 votes against Kidero’s 152, 184 votes.

In the letter, Kidero is requesting the Commission to supply him with the audit log of all what KIEMS kit transmitted from the polling station to the tallying centre.

“Also to be supplied include forms 35, 36, 37, 39, A, B and Cs, obtained from all polling stations in the county,” read part of the letter.

Kidero also wants the Commission to provide him with the static IP address of each KIEMS kits used during the Homa Bay gubernatorial election, copies of manual register used during the poll and poll diaries used on Augusts 9.

“Kindly take note that we expect to receive the said documents in any event within seven days from the date hereof to enable our client actualize and realize his constitutional right as enshrined in Article 36,38,81 and 87(2) of the Constitution of Kenya,” reads the letter in part.

“In the event we don’t receive the said documents and/or within the time prescribed above, we shall take further legal action as shall deem fit and appropriate.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to Kidero, he was expected to garner above 225,000 votes as projected by his agents, thus the need to marshal an arsenal to challenge his loss.

Speaking to the press just a day after the results were announced, Kidero had alleged electoral malpractice which was committed during the poll.

He had further alleged voter bribery, mishandling of his agents by organized gangs.

Despite all these, Governor Wanga had extended an olive branch to Kidero to join her in building and developing the great county of Homa Bay.

This she said during the swearing in last week alongside her deputy Oyugi Magwanga

“We have a duty and mission to remove our County from the auto pilot situation and we shall not waste time,” she said during the event also attended by Martha Karua, the running mate to Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja.

