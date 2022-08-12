Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. /CFM-FILE.

August Elections

Kidero vows to contest Wanga Homabay win

Published

HOMABAY, Kenya, Aug 12 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who came second in the just concluded Homa Bay Gubernatorial contest heads to court to challenge results that were announced last night.

Gladys Wanga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party was announced the winner which has been termed as illegitimate by Kidero.

“The win was illegitimate, violence was meted on my people,” said Kidero.

Speaking to the press at his home in Rangwe on Friday, Kidero stated that there were glaring anomalies.

He indicated that the win of Homa Bay people has been subverted and he will work round the clock to reverse the scenario.

Kidero who contested on an Independent ticket came second after he scored 154,182 votes stated that he expected to get over 200,000 votes.

He lauded the people of Homa Bay for the overwhelming support.

“My call to my supporters is to keep calm, I know the violence they have gone through,” he said.

He indicated that most of his supporters were hacked, some maimed and faulted the police for not taking action even after reporting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kidero pointed out that he has a host of evidences that he intends to use to challenge the election of Wanga.

“I have a case in Kochia where they took form 37A and had it torn and they filled another one,” he said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Kenya election commission says vote tally moving too slowly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The head of Kenya’s election commission on Friday admitted the tallying of results from the country’s presidential poll was...

12 mins ago

August Elections

Abdulkadir Haji wins Garissa Senate Seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Abdulkadir Haji has been declared Garissa County Senator Elect after garnering72,383 votes. Haji vied for the seat under the...

19 mins ago

August Elections

We have paid the price for supporting Raila – Kioni

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 12- Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni now says they have paid the ultimate price for backing the Azimio La Umoja...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

PICTURES: Ruto reemerges in first public appearance since Tuesday’s election

The Deputy President who appeared alongside his allies in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance including his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, FORD...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Scuffle at Bomas after strange computer device spotted during tallying

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12-Results verification process at the national tallying center was brought to a standstill for a few minutes Friday afternoon following a...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Fifteen out of 290 form 34B verified so far

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Kenyans are still waiting with bated breath for the provisional results and official declaration of the presidential results by...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya TV channels stop sharing poll tallies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Kenyan media stopped broadcasting the provisional results of the country’s presidential poll, raising questions over the outcome of the...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati says presidential agents delaying vote tallying at Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says presidential agents are delaying vote tallying at the Bomas of Kenya...

4 hours ago