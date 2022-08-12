Kidero vows to contest Wanga Homabay win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOMABAY, Kenya, Aug 12 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero who came second in the just concluded Homa Bay Gubernatorial contest heads to court to challenge results that were announced last night.

Gladys Wanga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party was announced the winner which has been termed as illegitimate by Kidero.

“The win was illegitimate, violence was meted on my people,” said Kidero.

Speaking to the press at his home in Rangwe on Friday, Kidero stated that there were glaring anomalies.

He indicated that the win of Homa Bay people has been subverted and he will work round the clock to reverse the scenario.

Kidero who contested on an Independent ticket came second after he scored 154,182 votes stated that he expected to get over 200,000 votes.

He lauded the people of Homa Bay for the overwhelming support.

“My call to my supporters is to keep calm, I know the violence they have gone through,” he said.

He indicated that most of his supporters were hacked, some maimed and faulted the police for not taking action even after reporting.

Kidero pointed out that he has a host of evidences that he intends to use to challenge the election of Wanga.

“I have a case in Kochia where they took form 37A and had it torn and they filled another one,” he said.