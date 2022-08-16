Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Missing IEBC Returning Officer was found dead in Loitoktok. /COURTESY

Kenya

KHRC calls for swift probe into death of IEBC official

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has called for speedy investigations into the death of IEBC official Daniel Musyoka, whose tortured body was found in Kajiado.

Musyoka was found in a river near Kilombero, Loitoktok by a group of herders who reported the situation to police officers.

The body of the 53 year old was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at a local morgue in Loitokitok sub mortuary.

Through a statement Tuesday morning the human rights commission asked investigative agencies including the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to take action to ensure justice to Musyoka and his family.

“We’re alarmed at the shocking news that Daniel Musyoka’s tortured body was found in Kajiado.We draw the much needed attention of the DCI, and ODPP
to conduct swift investigations to secure Justice for Musyoka’s family,” reads the statement.

Musyoka who was the Embakasi East Returning Officer went missing on August 11 at East Africa Aviation tallying centre after he reportedly excused himself to make a private call at around 9:45am.

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe expressed her sadness on the incident and called for speedy investigations on the incident.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

EX-IEBC Commissioner Akombe prays for missing Embakasi East Returning Officer

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) Roselyn Akombe has sent a message of solidarity to the family of...

3 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Embakasi East Returning Officer reported missing

Chebukati said Musyoka had been picked up by his bodyguard in the morning and reported to work at the Aviation School but later went...

4 days ago

Kenya

Civil Society Organisations want govt to halt development on contested KU land

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Civil Society Organizations now want the government to halt any developments and sub-divisions on the Kenyatta University lands, pending...

August 4, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Activists launch online petition over Facebook’s noncompliance with hate speech guidelines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and its partners have launched an online petition to hold Facebook accountable for...

August 3, 2022

County News

Kajiado residents urged to form conservancies to avert human-wildlife conflict

Kenya Wildlife Service Senior warden in Kajiado Vitalis Ochola said though residents have been coexisting with wildlife since time immemorial but due to population...

June 16, 2022

County News

NTSA partners with Inchcape, PBAK to sensitize boda boda operators in Kajiado

KAJIADO, Kenya, May 15 – The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has partnered with Inchcape and Private Bikers Association of Kenya (PBAK) to sensitize...

May 15, 2022

World

PHOTO: Atwoli hosts Raila in Azimio strategy meeting

April 10, 2022

Kenya

Rights groups urge government to step up peace efforts in violence prone areas

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8 – Rights groups in the country have challenged the government to step up its peace efforts in conflict zones in...

April 8, 2022