Chief Justice Martha Koome/Judiciary Media Service

Kenya

Key questions by Supreme Court after Petitioners in Presidential suit present case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court raised several questions following submissions by various lawyers in consolidated petitions challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

Led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, the bench sought to know how the manually filled form 34A were being intercepted within servers belonging to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), changed and then uploaded back.

Justice Smokin Wanjala indicated that ‘I have been intrigued. We have this form 34A let us say it leaves the polling station by road to go to the national tallying centre. its image leaves to go to the same destination but this time by air.”

“Somewhere in midair, the image is captured and all sorts of things are done before it is re-uploaded. This means if you go to that re-uploaded image, you will see diferrent content from what it had at the polling station,” he stated.

