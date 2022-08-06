Kenya Will Have Free And Fair Election, Incoming US Envoy Says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Incoming US Ambassador to Kenya Margaret Whitman on Friday evening expressed confidence that the August 9th general elections will be free and fair.

Speaking when she presented her credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ambassador Whitman said Kenya will also have a peaceful transition.

“…I have no doubt Kenya will showcase for the world what free and fair election looks like and how peaceful transitions work,” the new Ambassador to Kenya said.

Amb. Whitman pledged to use her experience to increase bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries, noting that Kenya is a dynamic economic engine and technology leader in East Africa.

“Before I left Washington, President Biden reminded me that one quarter of the world’s population will reside in Africa by 2050. Pointing to Kenya’s leadership on the continent and beyond, President Biden asked me to use every tool at my disposal to deepen ties between our great nations,” she said.

During the brief ceremony at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta also received credentials from incoming ambassadors Sebastian Groth of Germany, Kamal Gubara Mohamed of the Sudan and Bacha Debele Buta of Ethiopia.

The new German Ambassador to Kenya said his country has been a close and committed partner of Kenya for decades and he is determined to develop that cooperation further.

On their part, the new Ethiopian and Sudanese Ambassadors pledged to work hard to ensure they succeed in enhancing the robust multifaceted diplomatic relations between Kenya and their respective countries.

Receiving the credentials from the new envoys, President Kenyatta

assured them of his support as they embark on their tour of duty in the country.

At a separate function at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta handed over title deeds to five East African countries that were allocated land at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone. The five countries were Burundi, Rwanda, DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Present were Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo and Principal Secretary Amb. Macharia Kamau among others.