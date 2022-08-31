Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Power Lines. /FILE

Kenya

Kenya Power halts third party token purchase

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Kenya Power has terminated all contracts it signed with service providers in purchasing tokens effective Thursday 1 Septmber 2022.

The Utility company in a paid up advert now says prepaid tokens purchase and postpaid bill payments will only be done through the following authorized channels.

Prepaid tokens can be accessed through Mpesa paybill 888880 while those wishing to pay their postapaid bills through mpesa the number to use is 888888. Customers can also make payments through or purchase tokens via USSD code *977#

Kenya power further informed it’s customers that new connections will channel their payment on Mpesa paybill number 888899. Customers can also access these services through kplc banking halls countrywide.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Roots party appoints Vinod Ramji as deputy after fall out with Justina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – George Wajackoyah’s Roots Party of Kenya has appointed Vinod Ramji as the Deputy Party Leader. Also appointed are Naran...

10 mins ago

Presidential Petitions

Cherera-led commissioners have committed a criminal offence in procuring lawyers for IEBC-Githu Muigai

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – A lawyer representing the electoral commission in the Supreme Court proceedings has told judges that four of the commissioners...

3 hours ago

Presidential Petitions

Why didn’t you file a petition if you’re aggrieved: Judge asks Wajackoyah

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Lawyer Professor George Wajackoyah who came third in the just concluded presidential election has told Supreme Court judges that...

16 hours ago

Supreme Court

Supreme Court declines lawyers’ plea for additional time

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 30 – The Supreme Court has declined a request by lawyers in the petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win to be...

16 hours ago

Top stories

Big win for Chebukati as Supreme Court strikes out lawyers retained by Cherera for IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has struck out the appointment of lawyers retained by IEBC Deputy Chairperson Juliana Cherera and her...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Forgery-impeding typeface, additional security markers: What the new license plate entails

The plate, which costs Sh3,000, also has a Kenyan flag with pictures of the Big Five -- including the lion, elephant, and Rhino, Mt...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Raila congratulates Governors-Elect Abdulswamad, Barasa after victories

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has congratulated Governors-Elect Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir (Mombasa) and Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega) following their respective wins...

17 hours ago

Kenya

TSC interdicts 2 teachers for beating student who failed to attain 400 marks

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted two primary school teachers who are embroiled in an assault case of...

18 hours ago