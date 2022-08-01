Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
July 31, 2022 | Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala poses for a photo with KWS officers at the agency's Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Voi/Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya marks World Rangers Day at KWS training base in Manyani, Voi

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala joined KWS officers for a session during which he said he “interacted and walked in their shoes and can confidently assert being a ranger is a noble calling, one full of bravery and selflessness.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Sunday hosted World Rangers Day celebrations at its Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Voi.

The day marked every year on July 31 commemorates rangers killed or injured while they were in the line of duty.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala joined KWS officers for a session during which he said he “interacted and walked in their shoes and can confidently assert being a ranger is a noble calling, one full of bravery and selflessness.”

“Conservation heroes wade in literal and figurative trenches, grappling with dangerous terrain, wild animals and poachers,” Balala added..

Balala honored the nation’s rangers describing them as the unsung heroes who are always in danger from poachers and harm from wildlife they have sworn to protect.

Principal Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Zeinab Hussein appreciated the role played by rangers in conserving and protecting natural treasures and cultural heritage.

“I celebrate rangers working in the background driven by the unshakeable belief that our unparalleled wildlife biodiversity must be protected for present and future generations and also for placing Kenya on the Global Map as a World Leader in conservation,” Zeinab said.

Director General of KWS, John Waweru, stated that many rangers live away from their families and loved ones in remote outposts where they are not only rangers but also teachers, researchers, census-takers, advisors, law enforcers, fathers and mothers to the communities they live with.

“Rangers also play a key role in human-wildlife conflict, the Problem Animal Control Unit (PAMU) rangers are constantly on the move, country wide, to rescue, retrieve and relocate wildlife which have strayed into human settlements,” Waweru said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event concluded with an award ceremony during which exceptional rangers and stations were acknowledged and given various prizes for being conservation champions in their respective fields.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Govt urged to gazette traditional elephant migratory corridors

MOMBASA, Kenya June 12 – Wildlife and environmental conservationists now want the national government to gazette elephant migratory corridors in the country to protect...

June 12, 2022

Top stories

Elephant gives birth to twins in Aberdare National Park, an extremely rare occurance

NAIROBI, Kenya June 7 – An elephant has given birth to twins at the Aberdare National Park, an extremely rare occurrence. This brings to...

June 7, 2022

County News

Rural farmers turn to vegetable farming to end market dependence as prices soar

Kiziki and neighbouring villages have become a model on how adoption of new farming methods can empower rural populations and promote savings for artisanal...

May 25, 2022

Kenya

KWS says 90pc of fire at the Aberdares contained

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) now says ninety percent of the fire at the Oldonyo Lesatima, Aberdare’s highest peak...

February 7, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Let’s rethink our conservation approaches, President Kenyatta challenges sector stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged conservation sector stakeholders led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and Kenya Wildlife...

December 17, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto promotes UDA in Taita and Kwale, urges residents to reject ethnic-based formations

VOI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to stop ethnic-based groupings and embrace political parties with national outlook. He...

October 14, 2021

Kenya

Balala urges Kenyans to join hands in wildlife conservation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says Wildlife conservation is an expensive undertaking, and is appealing to partners...

September 15, 2021

Kenya

More than 29,000 acres of land secured for wildlife in Amboseli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has secured 29,035 acres of land as habitat for wildlife in Amboseli,...

September 5, 2021