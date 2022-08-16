Kenya Kwanza to serve all Kenyans regardless of how they voted – Wetangula

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – A day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared President Elect, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has announced that the Kenya Kwanza Government will serve Kenyans equally regardless of how they voted.

On his twitter handle, Wetangula called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead Kenyans in National reconciliation and healing.

“The President elect WSR and Kenya Kwanza administration will serve the people of Kenya equally regardless of how their regions voted. I call out retiring President Uhuru to join in the National reconciliation and healing,” Wetangula tweeted.

Wetangula is one of the Kenya Kwanza Principals and also the Ford Kenya Party leader.

Ruto was on Monday declared President Elect by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati after defeating his closest rival Raila Odinga who was enjoying the support of the incumbent President Kenyatta.

Ruto was declared President-Elect after sailing past the ‘50 per cent plus one’ constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader, was making his fifth stab with the backing of the ruling Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, who addressed the nation at 6pm, three hours after an earlier slated time, said Ruto also garnered 25 per cent of votes in twenty-four counties in line with the requirement to secure the threshold in half of the counties.

The two other presidential candidates — Agano Party’s David Mwaure and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah — garnered 31,987 (0.23 per cent) and 61,969 (0.44 per cent) respectively.

The declaration of Ruto as President-Elect was made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after a nearly 6-day tallying exercise at the National Tallying Center at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Of the 47 counties, the leader of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance garnered over 25 per cent of the vote in 39 counties.

Chebukati who said he had been intimidated and harassed said two of his commissioners — Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye — were injured. He said Hussein Marjan had also sustained injuries form skirmishes at the National Tallying Center.

“I have a job to do and I will do it,” he said.