Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
L-R: Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoya, UDA's William Ruto, Azimio's Raila Odinga and Agano Party's David Waihiga/CFM

August Elections

Kenya candidates make final bid for votes as campaigning closes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The frontrunners for Kenya’s presidential election were set to make their final push for votes Saturday, capping months of frenetic campaigning ahead of the August 9 polls.

Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, a veteran opposition leader now backed by the ruling party, are fighting for the chance to lead the East African powerhouse as it grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.

Previous polls have been marred by violence and continue to cast a dark shadow over the country, where 22.1 million voters will now choose the next president as well as senators, governors, lawmakers, woman representatives and some 1,500 county officials.

The battle for votes has been dominated by mud-slinging, tit-for-tat claims of rigging and a freebie bonanza for supporters, who have been showered with umbrellas, groceries and cash for attending rallies.

After criss-crossing the vast country in recent months, the leading candidates will stage their final campaigns in the capital Nairobi, with 55-year-old Ruto speaking at the 30,000-seat Nyayo National Stadium and Odinga, 77, addressing a rally at Kasarani Stadium, which seats 60,000.

The bitterly fought race has sparked speculation Kenya may see its first presidential run-off, with many worried that a challenge to the result could lead to street violence.

The two candidates had initially announced plans to speak at the Nyayo venue on Saturday, fuelling fears of a pre-election day showdown.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

IEBC to deploy manual register to polling stations after Court Order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will deploy the printed register of voters at polling stations...

13 mins ago

August Elections

Kenya Will Have Free And Fair Election, Incoming US Envoy Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Incoming US Ambassador to Kenya Margaret Whitman on Friday evening expressed confidence that the August 9th general elections will...

56 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Voters should prove IEBC wrong by shunning corrupt candidates

By Alex Rienye The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear several candidates to vie for various elective positions, in...

11 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Burglars cart electronics from DPP Haji’s Nairobi residence manned by police

The incident elicited mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans who questioned how the robbers managed to gain access into the home that is...

17 hours ago

August Elections

14 envoys urge leaders to work together after Tuesday poll to preserve democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Fourteen Foreign envoys have urged political leaders to work together after next week’s election despite the outcome to ensure...

18 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt denies plot to sabotage power supply on Election Day

During the debate boycotted by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who enjoys the backing of the State, a major outage was reported in Western,...

21 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi denies existence of State-sanctioned voter suppression campaign

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi told reporters in Nairobi on Friday that no decision had been made to suppress voter turnout in Rift Valley...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Govt trying hard to break deadlock between millers, retailers – Oguna

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 5 – The government has assured Kenyans that there will be enough unga on the shelves in the coming days. Government...

21 hours ago