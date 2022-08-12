Connect with us

2022 ELECTIONS

Kawira Mwangaza defeats Kiraitu to bag Meru Governor’s seat

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has lost the seat to Independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza.

Mwangaza, who vied on an Independent ticket floored Kiraitu and Senator Mithika Linturi, effectively sending them home after dominating local politics for years.

Susan Kihika of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the new Nakuru Governor after defeating incumbent Lee Kinyanjui.

In Homa Bay County, Gladys Wanga is the new Governor after defeating former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Wanga was vying on an Orange Democratic Movement party while Kidero was an Independent candidate.

In results released by the electoral commission on Thursday night, Wanga won the seat with 244,059 votes against Kidero’s 152,182.

In Bungoma, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka is back as Governor after defeating incumbent Wycliffe Wangamati.

In Uasin Gishu county, Jonathan Bii of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party won the Governor’s seat after defeating Zedekiah Bundotich popularly known as Buzeki who was vying on an Independent ticket.

Bii, popularly known as koti moja won the seat with 214,036 votes followed by Buzeki’s 127,013 votes.

Glady’s Shollei was re-elected Women Representative in the county after defeating Dorcas Jebet of ODM.

In Migori County, Ochilo Ayacko floored 8 aspirants to win the Governor’s seat.

Ayacko won the seat with 175,226 votes against his closest competitor John Pesa of the DAP-K party who managed 126,171.

In Nandi County, Stephen Sang has been re-elected governor with 237,045 votes defeating his closest challenger Cleophas Lagat who got 54,375.

Also re-elected is Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o who defeated Jack Ranguma.

