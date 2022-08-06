Kashmiri youth upbeat about bright career prospects after abrogation of Article 370

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The youths in Jammu and Kashmir have been finding new career prospects be it new employment opportunities or starting new business ventures after the abrogation of Article 370.

This has become possible due to a fast-changing scenario after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019. The government has been working hard to build “Naya Jammu and Kashmir” and the results are becoming visible with each passing day.

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development (JKEDI) has been instrumental in creating a startup ecosystem by fostering an entrepreneurial culture and supporting innovation to improve knowledge, wealth and employment.

Youngsters like Yasmeena from village Pattan in Baramulla district have decided to pursue a career in cooking and baking. She works at a famous private restaurant cum cake centre in Baramulla.

“When I got the post of Head chef in this outlet, I got courage that I can do something in my life and become independent. When I started working, people used to question my choice of pursuing a career in baking. They discouraged my parents by telling them that I came home late but my parents always supported me,” Yasmeena said.

Many Kashmiri youngsters are now eagerly trying to excel in the Civil Services examination and contribute to the development of the country.

A resident of Anantnag, Waseem Ahmad Bhat, secured All India Rank (AIR) 225 in the Civil Services Examination 2020. He believes that hard work always pays off and one should not be solely dependent on luck.

“It is important for anyone who wants to qualify for such an exam to commit themselves to study from an early age. I had been preparing for the UPSC for the last two years. Success depends on your hard work, not only on your luck. I did the same and my hard work paid off,” Waseem said.

Many youths in Kashmir valley have formed self-help groups to produce local products and even distribute them in the region.

“Brisk Delivery” has been formed by a group of youngsters in the Pampore area of Pulwama to deliver products after tying up with restaurants and departmental stores.

They are also planning to launch a mobile app for customers. The idea attracted the youths towards work which is also helping to solve the issue of unemployment. It is now spreading in small towns and youths are earning money.

Adil Bhat, the founder of Brisk Delivery said, “The aim is to generate employment with the help of technology”.

Mohammed Saquib, a restaurant owner said, “It’s a good initiative taken by Adil. They want us to support the initiative.”