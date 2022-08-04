Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
UDA Murang'a gubernatorial candidate Irungu Kang'ata/FILE

2022 ELECTIONS

Kang’ata projected to win crowded Murang’a governor race with 52-point lead

A survey released by Infotrak research on Wednesday, and which is the final poll ahead of Tuesday’s election, placed Kangata’s main rival Jamleck Kamau of Jubilee Party a distant second at 11 per cent.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Aug 4 — With just few days to the 2022 General Election, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for Murang’a Governor race has been projected to win the crowded race with 63 per cent, opening a 52-point lead ahead of his main challenger.

A survey released by Infotrak research on Wednesday, and which is the final poll ahead of Tuesday’s election, placed Kangata’s main rival Jamleck Kamau of Jubilee Party a distant second at 11 per cent.

The survey polled Nyakera Irungu and Maai Wairagu third at 3 per cent while the undecided vote stood at 14 per cent.

Others in the race were polled below a percentage point. They include Maina Kamau Henry, Mwangi Ndung’u and Mbai Joseph.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

President Kenyatta Urges Kenyans To Move Together Peacefully Into The General Election

KISII, Kenya, Aug 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the need for Kenyans to move forward together peacefully as the August 9th General...

19 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Inaugurates National Defence University-Kenya

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday inaugurated the National Defence University-Kenya, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to empowering the country’s defence,...

26 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA wants Joho, Junet Twitter accounts suspended over hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has written to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) demanding the suspension...

53 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODPP Opens Elections Call Centre ahead of polls

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has launched an election call centre as the country gears...

15 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi withdraws from gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi has withdrawn from the county gubernatorial race days to the general election. Abdi haquit the...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Wajackoyah never endorsed Raila – Roots Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – With only five days to the elections, the Roots Party has denied that its presidential candidate George Wajackoyah ever...

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

KNCHR warns of violence if politicians fail to accept poll outcome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3- The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on political leaders to conduct themselves within the confines of...

19 hours ago

County News

Leader of dreaded ‘Confirm Gang’ arrested in Nakuru

Nakuru County Commander Peter Mwanzo told Capital News Wednesday that security personnel who were acting on intelligence leads recovered three phones, a laptop and...

19 hours ago