Kalonzo: Nobody should have conceded in Central Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13- Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka now says that no candidate from the Mt Kenya Region should have conceded defeat after losing their seats in the just concluded elections, suggesting that their opponents might have rigged them out.

Musyoka, who was speaking during an inaugural meeting of Azimio elected leaders’ at the KICC, claimed that contrary to the current picture of the political dominance by the Kenya kwanza Alliance of the vote-rich region, their analysis had uncovered that the Azimio coalition might have performed better.

“I was a bit perturbed when people were saying I concede. Nobody should have conceded in Central Kenya because mtaona maajabu (You will see wonders) when the truth is known,” Kalonzo told the leaders.

His sentiments come a day after Jubilee Party chairman Jeremiah Kioni accused the DP Ruto-led party of rigging them out during the election, although he did not provide any evidence.

The Wiper Party leader expressed confidence in Raila Odinga’s win in the Presidential race as the country enters day 4 of tallying asking their supporters to ready themselves for victory.

Musyoka said that despite their knowledge of the clear win they cannot yet declare themselves winners saying it is the mandate of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to announce the winner officially.

“If things are done, we want to urge the IEBC to do the right and the next legitimate thing, do this country the national duty and announce the winner,” he said.

He took a swipe at the Kenya Kwanza for attempting to perform what he described as “impossible miracles” to rob them of their victory, claiming that their efforts proved futile after they were “found out.”

Kalonzo lauded Kenyans for upholding peace and maintaining patience thus far for the country’s sake.

He added that even after the outcome of the polls, no matter the direction it takes, Kenyans should exercise restraint and guard the freedom of their motherland jealously.

“True democracy in Kenya is true democracy of the whole of the African Continent because the whole continent has been watching and standing with the Kenyan people,” he said.

Kalonzo lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for showing true statesmanship for taking a back seat and choosing to remain silent after Tuesday’s polls and allowing democracy to prevail.