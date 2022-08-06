Kalonzo lauds court ruling on IEBC manual register

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has lauded the court for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use the manual register as means of voter identification.

Musyoka made wild allegations claiming that there was a plot of rigging by foreign IEBC deployed staff to cause technological failure in Azimio La Umoja stronghold so as to occasion rigging.

“I hear those individuals from Venezuela had plans to occasion rigging in Azimio la Umoja strongholds by causing technological failure in the KIEMS kits,” he said.

During the final submission rally of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, Musyoka claimed that the plot was to ensure that their rivals in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to steal 2 million votes in their strongholds.

“They wanted people to get tired in the polling station on August 9th so that they go home and then they steal 2 million votes of Kenyans which will be impossible,” Musyoka stated.

The revelations by the Wiper boss stirred a debate in the political arena as IEBC and the police have resolved their differences resulting from the arrests of Venezuelan nationals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

On 29th July, Mutyambai said the NPS plays a critical role in the electoral process by supporting IEBC through the provision of security and protection of lives and property.

“With regard to investigation revolving around electoral stickers recently imported into the country, I wish to inform Kenyans that the matter has been resolved,” Mutyambai said.

Authorities said they detained them while investigating why the election-related stickers they had were declared in accordance with the law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police said they were also seeking to find out why the stickers were not accompanied by an IEBC official as per the routine procedure.

Citing the sensitivity of elections material, police further stated that they ought to have been notified of the importation of election-related material beforehand to “provide necessary security and escort.”

IEBC has since assured that it will deploy the printed register of voters at polling stations following a court order directing it to do so.

Speaking during a press conference, the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the register will be used to cross out the names of voters after identification using the KIEMS kits.

He further pointed out that the printed voters register will be used as a back-up should the KIEMS kits fail.

“Informed by the 2017 elections, we saw the election risks associated with the use of the printed register. Remember the commission must follow the constitution and the laws of the land and the aspects of court decisions are part of the laws of the land,” he stated.