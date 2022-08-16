Connect with us

KAA says airport operations going on despite strike notice by staff

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) says airport operations are going on as usual despite the strike notice given by staff.

In a statement, the Authority indicated that it has further appealed a decision by the Employment and Labour Relations Court that legitimized the strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU)

A workers’ lobby has issued a strike notice in protest against KAA’s failure to conclude and implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

KAWU’s secretary-general Moss Ndiema told the employees to down their tools effective Tuesday.

