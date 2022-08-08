Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang’ say they had sufficient information over a looming petition that was being drafted to initiate the removal Tobiko from office, although they did not disclose the details/FILE

August Elections

Junet urges Azimio supporters to come out and vote despite Kakamega, Mombasa cancellations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya coalition has urged voters to turn out in large numbers in Mombasa and Kakamega despite the suspension of gubernatorial election.

Speaking during a press conference, the coalition’s Secretary General Junet Mohamed stated that this is the only way to make a difference during the exercise.

He indicated that they will be seeking that a probe be conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on the suspension of the votes in Kakamega and Mombasa.

“In a couple of days, we shall invite DCI to audit the process of printing of the ballot papers and to establish the extent to which there was mischief and criminality on the part of IEBC,” he stated.

“We urge Azimio la Umoja -One Kenya supporters to turn out in big numbers,” he stated as he drumed up support for Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The IEBC suspended gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa over ballot paper mix-up.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that poll dates will be announced through a gazette notice.

Chebukati stated that elections for members of National Assembly in Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies have also been suspended due to errors on ballot papers.

“Ballot papers for the following elective positions were noted to have errors. Ballot papers for Kakamega county governor positions, Mombasa County have wrong gubernatorial candidate pictures and the details printed on them. Positions for members of the National Assembly in Pokot South and three in Kacheliba   also have wrong gubernatorial candidate pictures and the details printed on them,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The poll body also experienced confusion in several areas where ballot papers were wrongly routed a day to the polls.

Ballot papers for Fafi constituency were routed to ChukaIgambangombe in Tharaka Nithi County while ballot pallets for Mua County assembly ward in Machakos county were erroneously sent to Kuresoi constituency, Nakuru county.

“The commission has since sent ballot papers of those areas to the respective areas through air transport contracted to facilitate that emergency,” he stated.

In Moyale constituency, Marsabit county a kiems kit for urani polling station went missing while it was being charged ahead of deployment.

“The incident has been reported to Moyale polling station and investigation into the loss is ongoing.The commission has blacklisted the kiems kit and any activity from the kit has been flagged,”Chebukati stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Hope and excitement in hometowns of Kenya’s presidential favourites

Eldoret (Kenya) (AFP), Aug 8 – On the eve of Kenya’s election, yellow banners drape William Ruto’s bastion of Eldoret, where voters are quietly...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to comply with court order on use of Physical Voters Register if KIEMS kits fails

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will comply with the Court of Appeal ruling on the...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Appeal Court orders use of KIEMS-based register as primary voter roll

A three-judge bench of the court gave the directive on Monday suspending an earlier High Court decision that allowed what appeared to be an...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC suspends Governor elections in Kakamega, Mombasa over ballot mix-up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa over ballot paper mix-up....

3 hours ago

August Elections

Kakamega receives gubernatorial ballot papers belonging to Kirinyaga candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Confusion rocked preparations of the polls slated for Tuesday in Kakamega after ballot papers for Kirinyaga county governor seat...

4 hours ago

August Elections

DCI urges Moses Kuria to report to any police station over vote-rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria to report to a...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Activists file petition to compel IEBC to make public forms 34A and 34B

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Activists have filed a petition at the High Court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Wearing of masks is not mandatory requirement for voting – CS Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Ministry of Health says the wearing of a face mask is not a mandatory requirement for anyone to...

4 hours ago