Junet urges Azimio supporters to come out and vote despite Kakamega, Mombasa cancellations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya coalition has urged voters to turn out in large numbers in Mombasa and Kakamega despite the suspension of gubernatorial election.

Speaking during a press conference, the coalition’s Secretary General Junet Mohamed stated that this is the only way to make a difference during the exercise.

He indicated that they will be seeking that a probe be conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on the suspension of the votes in Kakamega and Mombasa.

“In a couple of days, we shall invite DCI to audit the process of printing of the ballot papers and to establish the extent to which there was mischief and criminality on the part of IEBC,” he stated.

“We urge Azimio la Umoja -One Kenya supporters to turn out in big numbers,” he stated as he drumed up support for Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The IEBC suspended gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa over ballot paper mix-up.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that poll dates will be announced through a gazette notice.

Chebukati stated that elections for members of National Assembly in Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies have also been suspended due to errors on ballot papers.

“Ballot papers for the following elective positions were noted to have errors. Ballot papers for Kakamega county governor positions, Mombasa County have wrong gubernatorial candidate pictures and the details printed on them. Positions for members of the National Assembly in Pokot South and three in Kacheliba also have wrong gubernatorial candidate pictures and the details printed on them,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The poll body also experienced confusion in several areas where ballot papers were wrongly routed a day to the polls.

Ballot papers for Fafi constituency were routed to ChukaIgambangombe in Tharaka Nithi County while ballot pallets for Mua County assembly ward in Machakos county were erroneously sent to Kuresoi constituency, Nakuru county.

“The commission has since sent ballot papers of those areas to the respective areas through air transport contracted to facilitate that emergency,” he stated.

In Moyale constituency, Marsabit county a kiems kit for urani polling station went missing while it was being charged ahead of deployment.

“The incident has been reported to Moyale polling station and investigation into the loss is ongoing.The commission has blacklisted the kiems kit and any activity from the kit has been flagged,”Chebukati stated.