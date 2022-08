0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Jubilee candidate for the Embakasi Member Parliamentary race Maina Waruinge has dropped his bid, and declared his support to Francis Mureithi who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

Waruinge officially defected on Tuesday during a rally in the constituency, and was received by Mureithi and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

Mureithi is battling for the Embakasi MP seat with his main rival Babu Owino of ODM.