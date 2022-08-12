Jubilee’s Adan Daud wins Wajir East MP seat with 8,915 votes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — Adan Daud Mohamed is the new Wajir East Member of Parliament after trouncing six other candidates in the just concluded elections.

Mohamed, who was contesting on a Jubilee Party ticket, emerged the winner after garnering 8,915 votes out of 35,794 registered voters.

The MP-Elect was closely followed by Issack Ismail (ODM) who managed 7,016 votes.

The outgoing MP, Rashid Kassim, came a distant with 4,927. Kassim who ran on a Wiper Party ticket had just served a single term.

Mohamed lauded his supporters for granting him an opportunity to serve them in the 13th parliament and for upholding peace during the polls.

“I take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my competitors for the good fight they have fought and the peaceful elections that we had in this constituency,” he said.

The Wajir East MP-Elect extended an olive branch to his competitors and pledged to work with them in serving his constituents.

He called on the residents to remain calm as they await the results of other elective seats including the presidency.

“We don’t know who our president will be, or county representatives will be. I urge the people of Wajir East and Wajir county and the people of Kenya to still keep the peace until we know who all our leaders are,” he added.