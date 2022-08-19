Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Jubilee will not join Kenya Kwanza – Kioni

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has allayed rumors that the political vehicle is seeking to decamp to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Kioni maintained that the political outfit is still guided by the pre-election agreement with Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya that has been deposited at the registrar of political parties.

“We has a pre-election coalition agreement which we want to remain faithful too. If we are to make any changes, we will make them as a party with the involvement of all who are concerned,” he said.

The Former Ndaragua MP warned the twenty eight legislators elected in the outfit against any dalliance with the president elect William Ruto-led outfit.

“We in Jubilee if we get your waywardness behavior as an MP or MCA of wanting to move from on end to another…know that you risk losing your seat,” Kioni stated.

He further cautioned those elected as independent candidates against affiliating with either of the coalitions saying the risk losing their seats.

The Jubilee secretary general caution comes days after 8 out of the 12 independent candidates the Kenya Kwanza Alliance during the first caucus meeting of elected leaders in the coalition.

“If you were elected as an independent candidate you must remain as independent candidate in the next five years. If you make a mistake of affiliating of any party including Jubilee you risk losing your seat,” Kioni stated.

“Voting on the floor you can be allowed to vote either way but you can’t affiliate yourself to any political outfit,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Former police boss Charlton Murithi is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – A former director at the National Police Headquarters Charlton Murithi is dead. According to a police report, Murithi passed...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Its all about strategy and fight for national space, Ali Roba says after joining Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – United Democratic Movement (UDM) party leader Ali Roba has defended its move to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance despite signing...

6 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC Vice Chair Cherera says not on any social media platform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chairperson Juliana Cherera now says she is not on any social media...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Newly elected MPs to undergo orientation next Thursday, Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Newly elected Members of Parliament are set to undergo an orientation of Parliament ahead of the reopening of the...

6 hours ago

Kenya

EACC seeks to have new State Officers commit to integrity Code

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is liaising with the judiciary and committees involved in the swearing-in process to...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s election commission in eye of vote storm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Feuding officials, questionable calculations and accusations of intimidation and violence — Kenya’s election body is once again under the...

7 hours ago

Kenya

DPP Haji directs IG Mutyambai to submit file on IEBC Returning Officer’s murder within 7 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to submit...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio titters as UDM party moves to Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The United Democratic Movement (UDM) with its seven MPs, two senators, two governors and 35 Members of County Assembly...

23 hours ago