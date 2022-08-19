Jubilee will not join Kenya Kwanza – Kioni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has allayed rumors that the political vehicle is seeking to decamp to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Kioni maintained that the political outfit is still guided by the pre-election agreement with Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya that has been deposited at the registrar of political parties.

“We has a pre-election coalition agreement which we want to remain faithful too. If we are to make any changes, we will make them as a party with the involvement of all who are concerned,” he said.

The Former Ndaragua MP warned the twenty eight legislators elected in the outfit against any dalliance with the president elect William Ruto-led outfit.

“We in Jubilee if we get your waywardness behavior as an MP or MCA of wanting to move from on end to another…know that you risk losing your seat,” Kioni stated.

He further cautioned those elected as independent candidates against affiliating with either of the coalitions saying the risk losing their seats.

The Jubilee secretary general caution comes days after 8 out of the 12 independent candidates the Kenya Kwanza Alliance during the first caucus meeting of elected leaders in the coalition.

“If you were elected as an independent candidate you must remain as independent candidate in the next five years. If you make a mistake of affiliating of any party including Jubilee you risk losing your seat,” Kioni stated.

“Voting on the floor you can be allowed to vote either way but you can’t affiliate yourself to any political outfit,” he added.