Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. /CFM-FILE.

Top stories

Jubilee Party’s SG Kioni concedes defeat after losing to UDA candidate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19- Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has conceded defeat after failing to recapture the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Kioni, who is also the Jubilee Party Secretary General took to his social media to congratulate George Gachagua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party who maintained a commanding lead in provisional results Wednesday.

Kioni had served as Ndaragwa MP for 10 years.

“To the people of Ndaragwa, it has been an honor to serve you as your Member of Parliament. I accept the results with honor and contentment. Congratulations to Hon. George Gachagua on your election,” Kioni tweeted.

He thanked his campaign team for putting a spirited fight to defend his seat.

“Much appreciation to my staff, campaign team and the entire community of Ndaragwa,” he added.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ruto leads in Karua’s polling station with 911 votes, Raila gets 311

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 10 – Final results posted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) show that Deputy President William Ruto scooped the...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Machakos Town MP Munyaka concedes defeat, congratulates Mule of Maendeleo Chap Chap

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 10- Machakos Town Member of Parliament Victor Munyaka has conceded defeat and congratulated his competitor Caleb Mule of Maendeleo Chap Chap....

2 hours ago

August Elections

Naomi Shaban concedes defeat after losing bid to extend 20-year parliamentary term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Taita Taveta Member of Parliament Naomi Shaban has conceded defeat and congratulated her closest rival Bwire Akano of the...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir concedes defeat, congratulates Jalang’o

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Langata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir has conceded defeat and congratulated his competitor ODM’s Felix Oduor alia Jalang’o. Korir, who...

3 hours ago

World

Tense Kenya awaits results of close-fought vote

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 10 – Kenyans waited anxiously on Wednesday for the results of the country’s presidential election after a largely peaceful poll, with...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kisumu quietens as tallying gets underway after Election Day funfair

The lakeside city was abuzz with celebrations on the eve of the election when dozens of volunteers woke up as early as 4am blowing...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Schools to re-open Monday after closure for national elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – The government has ordered all schools to re-open on Monday next week following closure to facilitate the General Election...

4 hours ago

August Elections

43,536 of 46,229 Form 34A submitted with 94.17 percent success rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Vote counting is still underway in various polling stations where elections were conducted as Kenyans wait with bated breath...

4 hours ago