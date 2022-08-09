Jakaya Kikwete confident of peaceful Kenya election after Kibra tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete who is leading the EAC election Observer Mission in Kenya has expressed confidence that the polls will be peaceful.

Kikwete, who spoke to journalists at Old Kibra Primary School where one of the presidential front-runners Raila Odinga voted said “all is going well.”

“Everything has gone well, there is peace, all we are asking is for it to go on like that to the end of the election so that Kenya can continue to be a peaceful country,” the former Tanzanian president told journalists.

More than 22 million voters were to vote Tuesday in a closely contested vote between Odinga and incumbent Deputy President William Ruto who formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party after a biller fallout with the president.