Itumbi says Kenya Kwanza recruited 4,600 boda boda riders to transport managers to polling stations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – President-Elect William Ruto’s digital strategist Denis Itumbi has revealed that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance had engaged 4,600 boda boda riders to transport party managers to collect the hard copies forms 34As from the polling stations during the just concluded general election.

In his response to John Githongo’s affidavit where he was mentioned as one of the supervisors who orchestrated hacking of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal, Itumbi explained that the copies were brought to the UDA Party Headquarters and were used to compare with the results that were verified and announced at the National Tallying Centre.

He pointed out that the hustler’s team did not in any way try or even thought of interfering with IEBC systems as alleged by Githongo saying UDA was well prepared for the August 9 General election, with agents and managers in all the 290 constituencies and their victory is genuine.

He went on to dismiss Githongo’s affidavit as a fantasy and a fictional story with imaginary characters and locations.

Anti-Corruption Activist Githongo filed an affidavit in support of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s Presidential petition alleging that a whistle-blower confided in him on how he was part of a team that manipulated presidential results.

The former journalist said that the whistleblower told him that he was part of 56 people dubbed ‘The Team’ and who had been recruited to allegedly infiltrate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s systems.