It’s tough participating in elections in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Elections in Kenya are very expensive. Someone advised that we should support some with trauma counseling and recovery lessons for all election candidates and their close allies. It’s tough and life-threatening away from the billions used by the Government, political parties, and relevant stakeholders. Its life-wrecking, destabilizing, and too much a burden to those seeking leadership positions and roles in the country.

In addition to broken hearts, there is financial distress, social stigma and disorganization that require attention as an immediate post-election intervention. As winners celebrate and losers mourn, the two groups require that intervention, for it will take years to recover the resources used not only to win but mere participation in the process.

We need to change our politics- even as we talk about the need to retain the constitution-the investment is so huge, especially for people like the youth, people with disabilities and some women seeking leadership positions. Not surprising, even those seeking party nominations, must spend heavily. Remember the party primaries were so costly some guys are yet to recover- I know a lot of hospital admissions following those party primaries. Guys sell properties, took bank overdrafts, soft loans, and became regular customers to shylocks and fortune tellers, got all manner of prayers in all manner of places, recruited into traditional cults- and some lost all manner of privacy.

Away from the troubles in political parties, cost of campaigns and related, we retain some traditional and cultural practices that make it very difficult to have women in leadership and decision-making positions, especially in the political arena. More challenging is in relation to electoral seats.

Women attending a recent forum for enhancing women’s participation in politics organized by the Media Council of Kenya in Kakamega County narrated horrifying stories of what they go through, starting from the family, religion, culture, boardrooms, and political rallies, in their quest to get elected or even nominated. Women candidates narrated how they must endure harassment, abuse and ridicule from male colleagues who are even less qualified or educated.

Outside the laws providing protection against sexual harassment, two-thirds gender rule, Political Parties Act, the nature, and level of barriers to women face in their quest to seek positions to represent their electorates vary. From rejection even in their own families, physical violence, and online abuse, female aspirants are forced to comprehend with much baggage more than their male counterparts but for most of them, these come as steppingstones rather than obstacles.

A study by Prof. Karuti Kanyinga and Tom Mboya on behalf of South Consulting Africa Limited entitled “The cost of politics in Kenya” gives a different scenario in the country. The study established that in the 2017 General Election, senators spent Sh 49 million, women representative Sh 32.2 million, Members of Parliament Sh21.2 million and Member of County Assembly Sh 4.2 million to win the election and those losing spent Sh 20.3 million, Sh 13.4 million, Sh 14.9 million and Sh 2.1 million respectively.

This study established that the Senate seat is the most expensive of all the posts to contest for costing an average of Sh35.5 million (US$ 350,000) to contest in 2017. Contestants for the Woman Representative seats followed with an average expenditure of Sh22.8 million (US$ 228,000).

Members of parliament averaged Sh18.2 million (US$ 182,000), while the Member of County Assembly seat was the least expensive at Sh3.1 million (US$ 31,000). These costs are predominantly raised from an individual’s personal savings or with the support of friends or family. Less than 20% of survey respondents received financial support directly from their political party.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ADVERTISEMENT. SCROLL TO CONTINUE READING.

The survey found that, overall, the more a candidate spends, the greater their chance of electoral victory. Women Rep candidates who won the race spent almost three times as much as those who were unsuccessful. Victorious Senators spent more than double than those who lost. In the race for National Assembly seats, successful candidates spent 50% more than those who did not win. In addition to the significant expenditure, the support of a dominant party enhances a candidate’s chances significantly. On average, elected members of the National Assembly spend as much as Sh780,000 (US$ 7,800) a month: primarily on development projects for constituents and donations to local interest groups. This is more than their basic monthly salary before allowances and benefits. A similar trend of monthly expenditure matching or being greater than basic salary income was reported across all four positions studied.

Not interesting is that even as we talk about need for issue based rather than personality-based politics and elections, mostly those who spend a lot of money individually or through their party leaders, seem to win than those focusing on manifestos. In many of the political activities and rallies, people rarely listen to issues, but more on petty insults, jokes and most importantly, the cash they receive than any thing else. I could see immediately politicians arrive during the rallies, people automatically queue waiting to be paid rather than listen to speeches-cash counted more than issues.