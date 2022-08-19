Connect with us

Ali Roba/FILE - Mandera County Press

Kenya

Its all about strategy and fight for national space, Ali Roba says after joining Kenya Kwanza

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – United Democratic Movement (UDM) party leader Ali Roba has defended its move to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance despite signing a coalition pact with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya.

Roba termed the move as strategic aimed at negotiating for the welfare of their people in the incoming government which will be led by president elect William Ruto, if the status quo remains.

“We must be able to position ourselves strategically to be able to fit in the fabric of the public and able to sit and negotiate on behalf of the people we have. Ultimately everybody will have to fight for the national space,” said the Mandera Senator Elect.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) with its seven MPs, two senators, two governors and 35 Members of County Assembly have joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Those who moved include Deputy Party Leader and Marsabit Governor-Elect Mohamud Ali and Mandera Governor-Elect Mohamed Adan Khalif who were present at President-elect William Ruto’s Karen Residence, Nairobi.

Roba revealed that their political pact with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya was a struggling one as they sort to fit within the Raila Odinga led coalition.

“It is not about positions but the feeling of belonging somewhere where you feel recognized, respected and consulted. The country must move on,” he stated .

The move came as the battle for numbers in both coalitions continues to ensure they have the numbers to elect speakers, leadership of key committees and ultimately control House business.

Legally, UDM remains in Azimio La Umoja coalition when it comes to determining which alliance has the majority of numbers so as to choose a Majority Leader and Minority leader.

Their move might defeat the choice of Speaker fronted by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya in the National Assembly where they have the majority of legislators.

Others who joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance  were Deputy Governor-Elect Mandera Ali Maalim, Wajir Senator-Elect Abbas Sheikh, MPs Umulkheir Kassim (Mandera), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Kullow Hassan (Banisa), Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis), Mangale Munga Chiforomodo (Lunga Lunga), AbdulEnrahim Haro (Mandera South) and Adan Haji (Mandera West).

