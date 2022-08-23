It was sudden death not murder, Laikipia DCI boss Towett says after Kirinyaga IEBC official dies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Aug 23 – Laikipia County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Onesmus Towett has dispelled rumors surrounding the death of Kirinyanga Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Geoffery Gitobu saying it was a sudden death and not murder.

Gitobu, who was the returning officer for Gichugu constituency is said to have visited his family in Nanyuki after overseeing last week’s polls, and is reported to have felt dizzy resulting in his collapse and sudden death.

The Laikipia DCI boss however said that so far there is no evidence linking his death to murder adding that a report filed at the Nanyuki police station by Gitobu’s kin indicated that it was a sudden death.

“Reports that an IEBC official was murdered are not true, the report was of sudden death of somebody who collapsed in town. No case of murder or manslaughter has been reported here,” Towett stated.

The Laikipia DCI boss also asked Kenyans to wait for the post mortem which will be conducted tomorrow and stop speculating the cause of Gitobu’s sudden death.

This is after social media reports insinuating that the IEBC officer was murdered for political expediency.

“We have opened an inquiry and thereafter we will give a report, a postmortem will be conducted tomorrow to establish the cause of his sudden death. So let the politicians and everyone else stop speculations,” he said.

The 57-year-old official’s body is lying at the Cottage hospital mortuary.