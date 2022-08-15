It is not over until it is over: Karua says on Ruto presidential win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Aug 15 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua has hinted at challenging President-elect William Ruto’s victory.

On her twitter account, Karua stated that “It is not over till it is over.”

Kenya’s electoral commission was divided Monday, as it prepared to release the final presidential results.

What started as an elaborate program, complete with an official invitation to candidates, the media, observers, diplomats and other guests turned ugly when four of the seven commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) addressed a press conference from the Serena Hotel and disowned the yet to be announced results.

‘We have done the 2022 general elections in the most effective and efficient manner and ensured all the challenges have been contained but some things need to be put out there,” said Juliana Cherera, IEBC’s Vice Chairperson who was accompanied by four of his colleagues.

Earlier, Azimio leaders demanded to see presidential election results and verify them before asking Raila Odinga to attend the declaration event at Bomas.

Azimio Chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati of being evasive with regard to the final results.

“As we speak right now we do not know what the chairman is doing with those results, we have had concerns, particularly about the integrity of the IEBC technology and server,” he said.

He argued that they had received intelligence reports that the IEBC system had been penetrated and hacked and accused some IEBC officials of committing electoral offenses.