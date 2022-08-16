Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri is seen outside the Vienna venue of the nuclear talks with major powers on August 4

World

Iran says it has replied to ‘final’ EU nuclear text

Published

Tehran (AFP), Aug 16 – Iran said Tuesday it has given its response to a “final” draft agreement on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers presented by EU mediators at talks in Vienna.

“Iran has submitted a written response to the draft text of a Vienna agreement and has announced that an agreement will be concluded if the United States reacts with realism and flexibility,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

The possibility of a deal which might lead to the lifting of US sanctions on Iran’s oil output of 2.5 million barrels per day has already helped trigger a fall in prices on world markets, with US oil futures dropping nearly three percent to finish below $90 a barrel.

IRNA had said Friday that Iran might accept the “final” text drawn up by the European Union to save the deal, which aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

The deal has been moribund since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States under then president Donald Trump whose administration reimposed crippling sanctions.

The major powers have been waiting for Tehran’s response to the final draft submitted by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on August 8. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that Washington was informing Borrell of its views.

An unidentified Iranian diplomat said, according to IRNA, that “the European Union’s proposals are acceptable provided that they provide assurances to Iran on various points, related to sanctions and safeguards” as well as pending issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, as well as the United States indirectly, resumed talks on the nuclear accord earlier in August after a months-long hiatus.

The EU-coordinated negotiations to revive the so-called JCPOA began in April 2021 before coming to a standstill in March.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The EU said last Tuesday it expected Tehran and Washington to “very quickly” respond to the “final” text aimed at salvaging the deal.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that, after the lengthy negotiations, “what counts for us is verification” that sanctions are lifted in practice.

The US State Department spokesman said it was up to Iran to make a final deal, rejecting reported demands that are outside the scope of the negotiations.

“We do believe that what could be negotiated has been negotiated, and we’re prepared to affect a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA,” said Price.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Israel urges US not to drop Iran Guards from terror list

Jerusalem, Mar 18 – Israel on Friday appealed to the United States not to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from its blacklist of foreign terrorist...

March 18, 2022

World

Iran deal can’t be ‘postponed any longer’: Germany’s Scholz

Jerusalem , Mar 2 – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that a new Iran nuclear agreement “cannot be postponed any longer”, during a...

March 2, 2022

World

Iran says decisions needed from West to seal nuclear deal

Tehran, Feb 24 – Iran’s chief negotiator called on Western governments Thursday to take the necessary decisions to seal a deal at talks in...

February 24, 2022

World

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Damascus (AFP), Feb 24 – At least six pro-government fighters, including Syrian troops, were killed in Israeli air strikes Thursday targeting positions held by...

February 24, 2022

World

Iran announces new space launch during nuclear talks

Tehran (AFP), Dec 31 – Iran on Thursday said it has carried out a new space launch, sparking concern in Washington which said such...

December 31, 2021

World

Iranian animal lovers decry plan to ban pets

Tehran (AFP), Dec 12 – “No, my cat is not dangerous,” says Iranian animal lover Mostafa, outraged by a proposal from ultraconservative lawmakers to...

December 12, 2021

World

Iran’s nuclear program has crossed ‘all red lines’: Israel PM

United Nations (United States) (AFP), Sep 27 – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday Iran had breached all the “red lines” aimed at...

September 28, 2021