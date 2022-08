0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading Deputy President William Ruto in popularity after getting a popularity rating of 47 percent according to a research by IPSOS.

The study placed Ruto’s popularity rating at 41 percent six days to the elections.

According to the poll, Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has a popularity rating of 2.9 percent while David Mwaure had 0.2 percent.

More to follow….