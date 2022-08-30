Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The United Nations has called a meeting to deal with the worsening global food crisis, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine as well as India's ban on wheat exports

World

India has so far dispatched over 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Published

India has dispatched over 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan so far, ensuring its position as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Kabul.
At a United Nations Security Council, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj highlighted the historical and civilisational linkages to the Afghan people.

“As we have repeatedly stated at the security council, India has direct stakes in ensuring the return of the peace and stability, giving our position as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan. As well as our strong historical and civilisational linkages to the Afghan people,” she said.

Speaking about the humanitarian need to the Afgan people, the UN Permanent Representative said that India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
“In response to the humanitarian need to the Afgan people, as well as the urgent appeals made by the united nations, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. This include 32 tonnes of medical assistance in 10 batches, which include — essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines and 50,0000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.


In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Cochin International Airport: India’s champion in sustainable energy

One of the prominent challenges of the 21st century is how to make aviation sustainability a reality in the face of the industry’s high...

21 mins ago

World

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced that it had detained an alleged Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was planning to fly to India to attack...

6 days ago

World

End of poll boycott era, arrival of real democracy perturbs traditional politicians

The arrival of real democracy in ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ has turned the heat on Kashmir-based parties. “Anyone living ordinarily” in the Himalayan region...

August 22, 2022

World

Player Jarmanpreet Singh’s village to have hockey ground

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday visited hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh at his house in Rajdhan to honour him for his performance in...

August 22, 2022

World

“India Keeps An Eye”: Centre On Chinese Investments In Nepal

Indian government always keeps an eye on any activity which impedes the defence and security of the country and take required measures, MEA spokesperson...

August 13, 2022

World

India gets an opening to regain influence in South Asia amid Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has resulted in a serious political and socio-economic impact on its residents. But for India, analysts regard this situation as...

August 10, 2022

World

Three years of stronger integration of J-K with the Indian Union

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Dynast politics has an expiry date. Once, the surname ‘Gandhi’ made you a genuine heavyweight, but...

August 6, 2022

World

China population to begin shrinking by 2025: officials

Beijing, Aug 2 – China’s population will begin to shrink by 2025, officials have said, as family sizes grow smaller and citizens age. The...

August 2, 2022