India has so far dispatched over 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India has dispatched over 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan so far, ensuring its position as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Kabul.

At a United Nations Security Council, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj highlighted the historical and civilisational linkages to the Afghan people.

“As we have repeatedly stated at the security council, India has direct stakes in ensuring the return of the peace and stability, giving our position as a contiguous neighbour and long-standing partner of Afghanistan. As well as our strong historical and civilisational linkages to the Afghan people,” she said.

Speaking about the humanitarian need to the Afgan people, the UN Permanent Representative said that India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

“In response to the humanitarian need to the Afgan people, as well as the urgent appeals made by the united nations, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. This include 32 tonnes of medical assistance in 10 batches, which include — essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines and 50,0000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



