IMLU calls for expedited trial of cops behind the murder of Kianjakoma brothers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 –The Independent Medico-Legal Unit, a human rights group has called for an expedited trial in the case involving the killing of the Kianjokoma brothers which happened exactly one year ago.

The victims — Emmanuel Mutura Ndigwa,19, and Benson Njiru Ndigwa, 22 — lost their lives in the hands of police officers in Kianjakoma village, Embu County, causing uproar across the country.

The two brothers were arrested on August 1, 2021, by police officers attached to Manyatta Police Station for allegedly defying the 10 pm to 4 am curfew.

They were seized at Kianjokoma Shopping Center before their bodies were discovered a day later near Kibungu Shopping Center, 10 kilometers from where they were arrested.

IMLU Executive Director Peter Kiama on Monday said the killing of the Kianjakoma brothers was part of 210 documented cases of torture, extra-judicial executions, and enforced disappearances linked to the police in 2021.

“This case of Emmanuel and Benson is one of the starkest examples of police use of excessive and arbitrary force in the enforcement of the COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures which we highlighted in our report: Twin Crises: Police Brutality During COVID-19 Pandemic in Kenya in 2021,” Kiama said.

He further called for accelerated investigations on the alleged extrajudicial executions of two persons shot dead during the Kianjokoma community protests.

“These killings violate the right of life under Article 26 (3) of the Constitution that provides, no person shall be deprived of life intentionally, except to the extent authorized by the constitution or other written law.”

Kiama further appealed for all witnesses in the Kianjakoma case and other cases of torture and related violations to be placed under witness protection.

“In the same vein, all victims of torture and related violations should be guaranteed of the five key components of reparation these being assurance of non-repetition, restitution and reparation, compensation, satisfaction and rehabilitation,” he said.

The Kianjakoma case is set to continue on September 21 and 23 when various witnesses including expert witnesses are lined up to testify.