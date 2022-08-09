Igathe exudes confidence in City Hall victory, roots for peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe has urged for peace as voters across the country stream to polling stations to elect leaders for various positions including the nation’s next leader.

Igathe who is seeking to become the new tenant at City Hall on a Jubilee Party ticket cast his vote at the Kenya Technical Teachers College (KTTC) in Gigiri early Tuesday morning.

He exuded confidence in the process as well as his candidature.

“The season of opinions is behind us and now it is the season of facts. In the next two days, the facts will come out and as they say in democracy, the majority will have their way and the minority will have their say. After that we are one country and one people,” said Igathe.

He added; “I am honoured and privileged to come out and vote today and I am happy to see such a good number of people come out to stick their votes in the ballot. I want to thank the people for accepting our candidature.”

Polycarp Igathe speaks to news reporters at a polling station in Gigiri/CFM Timothy Olobulu

Igathe, who served as Deputy Governor under former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko believes that they have done a solid campaign alongside his running mate Philip Kaloki and the people of Nairobi will give them their votes.

“We have sold our policies and run a very able campaign and we are confident that we will come out victorious. Now is the time to unite and become one. There is no reason to hurt or hate one another. We are one country,” he added.