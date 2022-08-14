Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Polycarp Igathe won the Nairobi Governor's seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja handed victory certificate after defeating Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Corporate Executive Polycarp Igathe conceded defeat after losing the Nairobi Governor’s race to Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In results released on Sunday morning, Sakaja won with 699,392 votes against Igathe’s 573,518 votes.

Igathe who took to social media to concede defeat was vying under the Jubilee Party.

He said that he accepts the decision of the people of Nairobi and thanked all his supporters for voting for him.

“I accept the decision of the people of Nairobi and thank all our supporters. The Governor of Nairobi is His Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya,” he tweeted.

Independent Candidate Anne Kagure managed 10,086 votes

The governor’s race had attracted nine candidates, however, it was narrowed down to a two-horse race between Sakaja and Igathe.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC half way through with presidential vote tally

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was Sunday almost halfway through in the ongoing exercise of verifying and...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Night of drama at Bomas as Azimio, UDA agents clash over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Bomas of Kenya, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) national tallying center, became a location for an award-winning...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Anti-riot police deployed to Bomas tallying hall as Azimio, UDA agents turn rowdy

NAIROBI, Kenys Aug 14 – Anti-riot police officers were deployed to the tallying hall at the Bomas of Kenya on Saturday night following chaotic...

10 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Unga queues in supermarkets after commodity resurfaced

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Long queues were witnessed in supermarkets countrywide on Saturday as Kenyans rushed to grab the rare commodity that had...

15 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt suspends Sh100 unga subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The government has suspended the Sh100 unga subsidy announced last month by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The government had offered...

17 hours ago

August Elections

There is no way the tally can be against us – Martha Karua (VIDEO)

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto congratulates UDA election winners

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has lauded all the aspirants who secured victory in the just...

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Uproar as Kenyan media stops tallying presidential votes

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Kenyan media stopped broadcasting the provisional results of the country’s presidential poll, raising questions over the outcome of the...

20 hours ago