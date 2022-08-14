Sakaja handed victory certificate after defeating Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Corporate Executive Polycarp Igathe conceded defeat after losing the Nairobi Governor’s race to Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In results released on Sunday morning, Sakaja won with 699,392 votes against Igathe’s 573,518 votes.

Igathe who took to social media to concede defeat was vying under the Jubilee Party.

He said that he accepts the decision of the people of Nairobi and thanked all his supporters for voting for him.

“I accept the decision of the people of Nairobi and thank all our supporters. The Governor of Nairobi is His Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya,” he tweeted.

Independent Candidate Anne Kagure managed 10,086 votes

The governor’s race had attracted nine candidates, however, it was narrowed down to a two-horse race between Sakaja and Igathe.