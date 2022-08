0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans from both sides of the political divide to show up and vote in next Tuesday’s election.

Speaking during a prayer session at his Karen Home, the Deputy President stated that this will ensure Kenyans elect leaders of their choice.

“If you do not show up to vote, you should not complain when the wrong people are chosen,” he stated.

