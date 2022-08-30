IEBC’s legal representation dispute an internal matter: Supreme Court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has declined to wade into the controversy between the electoral commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati and four of the commissioners, describing it an “internal matter”.

This is after Chebukati retained lawyers from the commission while his deputy Juliana Cherera and three others sought representation from external lawyers due to a fallout arising from the tallying of the presidential results in the August 9 presidential election.

Cherera and the three commissioners have already filed affidavits in support of a petition filed by one of the presidential candidates Raila Odinga of Azimio who accuses the commission and Chebukati of manipulating the poll results to favour Deputy President William Ruto.

Developing story…..