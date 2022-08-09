Connect with us

Chebukati welcomed accredited participants on observer missions to play their part as Kenyans exercise their democratic right. /IEBC

August Elections

IEBC to begin transmitting results as Chebukati calls for patience

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has officially commenced the result transmission phase following the conclusion of voting in the General Election.

The Commission’s Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati launched the exercise on Tuesday night. He acknowledged that the process has been seamless save for a few hitches in some parts of the country.

“I want to thank Kenyans for how they conducted themselves during the exercise,” Chebukati said.

The Commission will now embark on a rigorous exercise of, among other things verifying the results tallied at all the Constituency tallying centres countrywide.

“We call upon Kenyans to be patient as we begin this exercise,” Chebukati pleaded.
He reminded Kenyans that the law grants the Commission a maximum of seven days to declare the presidential results.

The Commission has since set up a public portal on it’s website where it will deposit all forms 34A and 34B.

