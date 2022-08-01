Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
August 1, 2022 | IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera addresses a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi/IEBC

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC to avail register of voters at polling stations countrywide tomorrow

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera said plans were underway to ensure that the registers are out across the 46,299 polling stations by close of business on Tuesday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — Eligible voters will beginning Tuesday verify their details at the respective polling stations as the poll body finalized deployment of registers to be affixed at strategic places in polling centres as required by the law.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera said plans were underway to ensure that the registers are out across the 46,299 polling stations by close of business on Tuesday.

“Remember 7 days to the date of the polls we affix the voter register outside the polling station and by the close of business tomorrow we should have concluded on that specific exercise,” said Cherera.

IEBC mounted a countrywide verification exercise in May to enable eligible voters to confirm their details.

Voters were required to verify their National Identity numbers, names, and their registered polling stations by visiting their registration centers.

Cherera stated that already the transportation of strategic and non-strategic materials to the different polling stations in readiness for the polls had commenced.

“Today we have started distribution of strategic materials to the counties and we are happy that the MOE has announced the closure of schools to be tomorrow as it allows us to access the polling stations,” Cherera stated.

The commission is expecting the last batch of ballot papers to be in the country by August 3  with the delays blamed on pending cases in court.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said all polling stations will have ballot papers and boxes to be used in the August 9 General Election by August 6.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During a National Council on Administration of Justice meeting on Friday, Chebukati stated that the commission had engaged all stakeholders and is confident the election will be successful.

“We have engaged and whatever challenges that were there have been overcome, we have election materials which are strategic materials, ballot papers, they are coming in from the printers and we shall start deploying them to the field and will be there on or we before the 6th of August just before the elections,” he stated.

Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the deployment of the police officers across the country as required by the IEBC has been done.

“We have been working with IEBC over the last year or so, I can confirm that we are ready, as requested by the IEBC,” he stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

KENYA US RELATIONS

Whitman arrives in Kenya to begin posting as Biden’s chief resident diplomat

Whitman, appointed by President Joe Biden in December 2021, takes over Kyle McCarter who was appointed during the tenure of President Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IMLU calls for expedited trial of cops behind the murder of Kianjakoma brothers

The victims -- Emmanuel Mutura Ndigwa,19, and Benson Njiru Ndigwa, 22 -- lost their lives in the hands of police officers in Kianjakoma village,...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ex-Uhuru messaging chief alleges plot to destabilize Rift Valley ahead of polls

Eric Ngeno, who served as State House's Senior Director for Messaging between May 2013 and June 2022, was reacting to reports by Interior Cabinet...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Mbadi denies claims Raila blocking Ruto from Luo Nyanza through violence

Mbadi accused Ruto of dividing Nyanza by campaigning in the counties of Kisii, Nyamira and parts of Migori (Kuria) while neglecting other areas.

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Uhuru denies plot to harm Ruto, commits to peaceful transition whoever wins

Ruto, in an escalating public spat with Kenyatta whom he fell out with in 2018, said he was ready to pay the ultimate price...

8 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya says social media won’t be blocked after warning to Facebook

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – Kenya insisted Saturday that social media would not be blocked after a state watchdog warned Facebook it risked suspension if...

10 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Courts remain critical in the electoral processes

The 2022 General Election in Kenya, which for the first time has registered the highest number of independent candidates, given the lessons learnt from...

21 hours ago

August Elections

Junet dismisses leaked audio on ‘high level talks with IEBC’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Secretary General Junet Mohamed has termed as fake news leaked audio of a man...

24 hours ago