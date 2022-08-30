Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Abdulswamad Nassir accompanied by other ODM leader during campaign trail at Kongowea market on Friday. /COURTESY

Kenya

IEBC Provisional results put Abdulswamad ahead in Mombasa governor race

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Mombasa Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir is commanding a lead in four out of six constituencies of Mombasa in Monday’s governor election.

In provisional results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Nassir is leading in Jomvu, Mvita, Nyali, and Changamwe constituencies.

Likoni and Kisauni results are yet to be released.

The election had attracted seven candidates; Nassir, Hassan Omar (UDA), Hezron Awiti (VDP), William Kingi (PAA), Daniel Kitsao (Independent), Shafii Makazi (Upia), and Said Abdhalla (Usawa).

However, the race was between Nassir and Omar.

In Jomvu, which has 75,085 registered voters, Nassir garnered 15,629 against Omar’s 11,038.

In Changamwe, which has 93, 561 total registered voters, Nassir received 17,740, whereas Omar had 15, 898.

In Mvita, which is Nasir’s backyard, he received 24,106 and Omar had 19,086

In Nyali’s final tally, Nassir garnered 22,387 and Omar had 21,580

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mombasa County IEBC Returning officer Swalha Yusuf is today expected to announce the final results.

Last night, outgoing Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and Nassir led their thousands of supporters in celebrating their victory within the Mombasa town.

The thousands of supporters converged at Treasury Square round-about.

Joho said they endured all kind of mockery from the Kenya Kwanza team, which was saying how best they will beat ODM in Mombasa.

“Today, we have shown them that Mombasa is an ODM zone,” said Joho.

Joho said he supported Nassir because their friendship started long before they joined politics.

“We have been brothers before politics, we have been brothers in politics and we will continue being brothers after politics,” he said.

Nassir thanked his supporters, the leaders who came and campaigned for him and ensuring Mombasa remains a Raila Odinga stronghold.

“We are grateful for your support,” said Nassir.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wiper’s David Mwalika retains Kitui Central Parliamentary seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Wiper Democratic Party’s David Mwalika has retained the Kitui Rural Parliamentary seat. Mwalika was declared the winner this morning...

1 min ago

County News

End of an era for Moi family as all sons kicked out of Parliament

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 30 – Raymond Moi has lost the Rongai parliamentary seat, marking the end of an era for the family of former...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Voting counting underway as polls close in 8 by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Voting has officially closed in eight electoral areas holding by-elections today after the electoral agency suspended the polls following...

15 hours ago

Supreme Court

Only 4 lawyers to be allowed in Supreme Court hearing – Amadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi has outlined that only four lawyers from each party will be allowed in...

15 hours ago

ELECTION PETITIONS

Religious Leaders Ask Kenyans to Accept Supreme Court Ruling

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 29 – Religious leaders in the country have urged Kenyans to accept the Supreme Court’s verdict on presidential petitions contesting President-Elect...

15 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC ICT boss says servers were never infiltrated, accuses Raila of ‘peddling lies’

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Director Information Communication and Technology Michael Ouma has dismissed claims that hackers...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya eyes Malaysia avocado market as KEPHIS hosts Malay auditors at Kakuzi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The local avocado growers and exporters may soon enjoy further market diversification opportunities in Malaysia as part of ongoing...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Kidero writes to IEBC seeking ballot papers in suit against Wanga’s win

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Evans Kidero, the immediate former Homa Bay Gubernatorial candidate has written to the poll’s agency to supply him with...

18 hours ago