Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC limited access to the Bomas Tallying Centre to chief presidential agents from four presidential candidates, their assistants. /CFM

August Elections

IEBC limits access to Bomas Tallying Centre as it announces enhanced measures

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced enhanced measures at the Bomas of Kenya during the verification of presidential results in a bid to expedite the process.

In the revised rules of procedure, the electoral body’s commissioner Abdi Guliye stated that only chief presidential agents from the four presidential candidates and their assistants will be allowed in the auditorium.

On two instances, the verification process was almost disrupted as political leaders from the opposing sides engaged in a scuffle.

“We have made changes in the access to the tallying center as we will only allow chief presidential agents, their deputies and clerks to access this auditorium,” Guliye stated.

“Nobody else is allowed in this auditorium,” he added.

The announcement irked the political leaders and supporters inside the auditorium as some were heard shouting ‘no..no..no’ as they pointed at the commissioners.

Notable leaders present from Azimio la Umoja include Homabay Governor elect Gladys Wanga, Ruaraka MP elect Tom Kajwang, Nairobi Senator elect Edwin Sifuna, Suna East MP elect Junet Mohammed among others.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders present include Kipchumba Murkomen, Former Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, Kandara MP elect Alice Wahome.

This comes a day after the results verification process at the tallying center was brought to a standstill following scuffles between political leaders from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and their counterpart in Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This was after a disagreement over a strange computer device that was spotted in the tallying Centre.

It took the intervention of the IEBC commissioners to call the presidential agents from the four political camps for an urgent meeting.

In the meeting, the commission resolved to have only presidential agents and their assistants allowed in the floor of the auditorium where the verification is ongoing.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Mutula Kilonzo wins Makueni governor seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Senator Mutula Kilonzo has emerged the winner in the Makueni Gubernatorial race after garnering 214,088 votes on a wiper...

13 mins ago

August Elections

Raila slightly ahead in presidential race: early results

NAIROBI, Aug 13 – Kenya’s one-time opposition leader Raila Odinga is slightly ahead in the race for the presidency against the incumbent Deputy President...

19 mins ago

August Elections

Gachagua blames Azimio agents for slowing tallying at Bomas

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has assured Kenya Kwanza supporters of a win in the recently...

25 mins ago

August Elections

Kenya’s ‘mama mboga’ pinning their hopes on the future president

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Behind her makeshift stall in the Kenyan town of Eldoret, just a blue plastic sheet on the ground strewn...

46 mins ago

August Elections

There is no way the tally can be against us – Martha Karua (VIDEO)

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto congratulates UDA election winners

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has lauded all the aspirants who secured victory in the just...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kalonzo: Nobody should have conceded in Central Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13- Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka now says that no candidate from the Mt Kenya Region should have...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Uproar as Kenyan media stops tallying presidential votes

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Kenyan media stopped broadcasting the provisional results of the country’s presidential poll, raising questions over the outcome of the...

3 hours ago