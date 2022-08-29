IEBC ICT Boss says servers were never infiltrated, accuses Raila of peddling lies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Director Information Communication and Technology Michael Ouma has dismissed claims that hackers infiltrated the Commission’s servers to influence the outcome of the August 9, 2022, General Election.

In his affidavit, Ouma stated that the allegations by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, the principal petitioner in the presidential petition, are “ambiguous, unsubstantiated, and without any basis.”

Ouma underscored that the agency had established sufficient mechanisms to thwart any infiltration attempt on its network.

“That the previous safeguards and security features eliminated and continue to protect against any possibility of intrusion by an unauthorized third party,’ he said.

Odinga, who is challenging the victory of President-Elect William Ruto, has alleged that during the transmission phase of the results, “there was fraudulent interference with the electronic copies of the results declared in forms 34A which were altered”.

The former Prime Minister, in his petition, noted that the interference on the forms 34A by persons who had access to the IEBC portal was done with criminal intent to alter and reduce his votes and increase those of his competitor – Ruto.

“That in any case, no evidence has been provided to demonstrate any compromise, intrusion or unauthorized access/entry by any party,” Ouma said.

Odinga vied for the presidency for the fifth time, albeit unsuccessfully, after garnering 6.94 million votes against Ruto, who managed 7.17 million.

It is this loss that Odinga holds that the electoral body’s Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati subverted the people’s will by denying him victory.

However, the IEBC ICT boss has accused Odinga of peddling lies that are unfounded.

“Accordingly, all allegations of compromise or intrusion by third parties are without basis and intended to mislead the public to gunner sympathy,” he said.

Nine presidential petitions were lodged at the Supreme Court, with eight seeking to overturn Ruto’s victory.

The Apex Court, chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome, is on Tuesday scheduled to hold a pre-trial conference and set the ground rules ahead of the historic hearing that will be closely followed.

The Judges will give their verdict on September 5, 2022.

If the Judges uphold the election of President-Elect William Ruto, he will be sworn into office on September 13, 2022.

Nullification of the election would send Kenyans back to the polls, which must be conducted within 60 days, with the specific day being November 4, 2022.