Chebukati during a meeting with manufacturers. /COURTESY

August Elections

IEBC begins validation of Form 34B returns

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has began the validation of Form 34B returns against Forms 34A.

According to the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati, Returning Officers have began arriving at the Bomas of Kenya.

He further stated that the uploading of Form 34A is at 99.84 percent representing 46,156 polling stations.

He pointed out that Form 34A from 73 polling stations remain to be uploaded.

“Results including in areas which used manual voter register have all transmitted all the form 34 As except two in Malava,” he stated.

Chebuukati further indicated that the verification of transmitted images of results is also ongoing

“We shall endeavor to announce the results as soon as possible and I want to thank Kenyans for exercising patient as you wait for the results,” he said.

