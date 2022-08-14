Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC half way through with presidential vote tally

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was Sunday almost halfway through in the ongoing exercise of verifying and tallying presidential results.

By 6.30 am, the Commission had relayed verified results from 144 constituencies of the 291.

The Commission was yet to declare the results of the other 146 constituencies in a process marred by chaotic scenes over counter accusations by agents of leading candidates Raila Odinga of Azimio coalition and United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) William Ruto.

The Commission on Saturday hastened the process of validating presidential results from constituencies to beat the seven-day constitutional deadline to declare the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

But chaotic scenes in the tallying hall prompted the deployment of anti-riot police officers.

The Commission has until Tuesday, August 16, 2022, to declare the winner of the presidential election to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term has ended.

The tallying of the results, which began on Thursday, kicked off at a slow pace, which worried the already restless and anxious Kenyans waiting to know the election’s outcome.

“We have observed that we are not moving as fast as we should. Therefore, this exercise needs to be concluded as soon as possible,” IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said on Friday as he announced a 15-minute timeline for validation of each Form 34B to speed up the process.

The Commission scaled up verification desks at the Bomas of Kenya – the Commission’s national tallying center — from five to twelve.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are committed to releasing the results before the deadline,” Commissioner Juliana Cherera said.

The validation exercise involved comparing results of the Forms 34A – generated from 46,229 polling stations across the country, to Forms 34B containing constituency tallies submitted by 290 Returning Officers.

The validations of Form 34B tallies against Form 34As came about after a ruling by the Supreme Court in the 2017 presidential election petition, which affirmed results declared at polling stations as final and the primary reference point for tallies.

Agents of the two leading presidential candidates – Raila Odinga (Azimio) and William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) — had been blamed for delaying the verification process.

The verification of results has been stopped several times after complaints by supporters of the leading candidates.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Night of drama at Bomas as Azimio, UDA agents clash over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Bomas of Kenya, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) national tallying center, became a location for an award-winning...

37 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Anti-riot police deployed to Bomas tallying hall as Azimio, UDA agents turn rowdy

NAIROBI, Kenys Aug 14 – Anti-riot police officers were deployed to the tallying hall at the Bomas of Kenya on Saturday night following chaotic...

8 hours ago

August Elections

Azimio leaders push to have UV light used in verifying presidential results forms at Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Azimio leaders keeping vigil at the Bomas of Kenya – the national tallying center for the Independent Electoral and...

10 hours ago

August Elections

Sh100 Unga subsidy was a ploy to hoodwink voters to support Azimio – Wetangula

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has weighed in on the Government’s move to suspend the Sh100 unga subsidy...

13 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Unga queues in supermarkets after commodity resurfaced

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Long queues were witnessed in supermarkets countrywide on Saturday as Kenyans rushed to grab the rare commodity that had...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Cecily Mbarire defeats former Senator Lenny Kivuti to Clinch Embu governor Seat

EMBU, Kenya, Aug 13 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate in Embu Cecily Mbarire has clinched the seat, defeating former Senator Lenny...

14 hours ago

August Elections

Lee Kinyanjui hints at challenging Nakuru governor results in court

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 13 – Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui on Saturday hinted at challenging the gubernatorial results in the exercise where he lost. He...

15 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt suspends Sh100 unga subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The government has suspended the Sh100 unga subsidy announced last month by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The government had offered...

15 hours ago