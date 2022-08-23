IEBC gazettes 45 governors-elect ahead of Thursday swearing-in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted 45 governors-elect ahead their swearing in ceremonies on Thursday.

In a gazette notice, the electoral body’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the number of votes attained by each governor has also been indicated.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission hereby declares that the persons whose names are listed in the schedule hereunder were, elected as County Governors and Deputy County Governors having received the majority of the votes cast in the election held on 9th August, 2022,” Chebukati stated.

Kakamega and Mombasa counties appeared blank as the residents are set to elect their governors on August 29.

The 45 governors include; Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Eric Mutai (Kericho), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and Joshua Irungu for Laikipia county.

By law, all newly elected governors are supposed to be sworn in, 10 days after being declared winners by the IEBC.