NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday presented all the statutory forms in the August 9 presidential election at the Supreme Court ahead of a scheduled status conference.

The electoral body submitted forms 34A, 34B and 34C, which were used to declare the winner of the elections.

The forms are expected to be used as evidence in the case challenging President William Ruto’s win.

More to follow….