IEBC conducted a voting simulation exercise of voting ahead of Tuesday poll. /COURTESY

August Elections

IEBC conducts trial simulation of voting ahead of Tuesday General Election

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday conducted a trial simulation of voting ahead of Tuesday’s General Election.

The voter education exercise saw all the seven Commissioners and a section of staff drawn from the Commission participate in the mock voting exercise.

“This process is meant to enlighten Kenyans,” Commissioner Boya Mulu said.

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati was the first to cast his vote in the exercise.

The Commission simulated different scenarios that are likely to play out on Election Day.

The first was the voting of a visually impaired voter who was aided in the voting by a helper she had brought to the polling station.

The second scenario was that of a Kenyan who had difficulties in reading and writing.

Here, the voter was assisted to vote in the presence of two agents drawn from two opposing political sides.

The third scenario was that of an expectant mother who was also taken through the exercise.

The Commission also enacted a scene of a rowdy voter who stormed the polling station demanding to vote.

“I am tried. I am tired,” the man screamed as the police manning the station ejected him out.

The Commission revealed that the Returning Officer at the polling station has the latitude to allow the voter cast his ballot or dismiss him or her at the queue to wait for their chance.

During the exercise, the Commission also enacted scenarios where a voter may only want to vote for only a President. 

Here, the Commission disclosed that the voter’s wish will be granted but they will still have to place their five unmarked papers on the ballot.

The Commission revealed that Presiding Officers will be sending updates at every two-hour interval to the Returning Officer on the polling station’s voter turnout.

46, 232 polling stations will be used in Tuesday’s Election. 

Every polling station has a total of 700 registered voters.

The polling station will open on 6.00 am (EAT) and close at 5. 00 pm (EAT).

