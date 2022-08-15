IEBC concludes verification of Presidential results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 -The long wait for the announcement of the next president of the nation is set to come to an end Monday after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commission concluded the verification exercise.

Already the verification desks have been removed and the IEBC staff as well as the presidential agents from the candidates taken a break.

The poll agency is however yet to announce verified results from 29 constituencies and as at 5am, they had only declared results in 261 constituencies.

The electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati is currently preparing the form 34D which is the presidential winning certificate handed over to the winner of this political duel.

However, the media houses are providing different totals, with different candidates leading, which is not as authoritative as the results the IEBC provided on the big screens.

The winner in the presidential contest must have attained the 50 plus one vote which is 50 percent of the total votes +1.

Also, he must garner 25 percent of votes in a total of 24 counties.

Already agents from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have taken positions in the auditorium.