Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Bomas of Kenya after IEBC concluded the verification of presidential results. /COURTESY

August Elections

IEBC concludes verification of Presidential results

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 -The long wait for the announcement of the next president of the nation is set to come to an end Monday after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commission concluded the verification exercise.

Already the verification desks have been removed and the IEBC staff as well as the presidential agents from the candidates taken a break.

The poll agency is however yet to announce verified results from 29 constituencies and as at 5am, they had only declared results in 261 constituencies.

The electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati is currently preparing the form 34D which is the presidential winning certificate handed over to the winner of this political duel.

However, the media houses are providing different totals, with different candidates leading, which is not as authoritative as the results the IEBC provided on the big screens.

The winner in the presidential contest must have attained the 50 plus one vote which is 50 percent of the total votes +1.

Also, he must garner 25 percent of votes in a total of 24 counties.

Already agents from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliance have taken positions in the auditorium.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Wajackoyah: I’m winning, just wait and see

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah remained confident of a win Monday, despite the vote tally showing he had...

3 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto ahead of Raila as IEBC prepares to declare final results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Deputy President William who vied for the top job on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket was leading...

19 mins ago

August Elections

Ngirici to challenge Waiguru’s win in court

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 15 – Independent candidate Wangui Ngirici says she will challenge Anne Waiguru’s victory in the recently concluded Kirinyaga Governor’s contest. Ngirici...

32 mins ago

August Elections

Let’s have coffee soon, Sakaja tells Igathe after winning Nairobi Governor race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja has invited his main rival Polycarp Igathe for coffee following his win in the just...

45 mins ago

August Elections

Security beefed up at Bomas ahead of unveiling of Kenya’s next President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Security has been heightened at the Bomas Cultural Center where the winner of the presidential election will be unveiled...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Calls for peace as Kenya awaits results of tight presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Kenyans prayed for peace Sunday as they waited anxiously for the final outcome of the presidential election, with the...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Who will be Kenya’s fifth President? Anxious wait as IEBC prepares to declare winner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Kenyans’ long wait to know their fifth President enters the final homestretch as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) prepares...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Section of Azimio leaders barred from Bomas Tallying Centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – A section of leaders allied to Azimio La Umoja One Kenya were Sunday afternoon barred from accessing the national...

18 hours ago