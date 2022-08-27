Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit. /FILE

Kenya

IEBC Commissioner Massit wants President-Elect Ruto’s victory overturned, says its unverifiable

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26- A commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Irene Massit now wants President- Elect William Ruto’s win overturned on grounds that there was lack of transparency, accountability and verifiability.

In her response to the presidential petition, Massit submitted that the presidential election held on the 9th of August 2022 was marred with several instances that did not depict transparency, and particularly on the part of IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Massit accused Chebukati of denying all the other commissioners an opportunity to exercise their constitutional mandate thus rendering the presidential election unverifiable.

“The conduct of the chairman through the entire electoral process was whimsical and solely intended to invalidate the presidential election by rendering the said results cloudy and in effect overthrow the constitution,” she stated.

According to Massit, the presidential results declared by Chebukati are invalid saying that when you compute percentages awarded to the four presidential candidates, ( Ruto 50.49 per cent, Odinga 48.85 per cent, Mwaure 0.23 per cent and Wajackayoha 0.44 per cent), the percentage exceeds by 0.001 per cent.

“To this extent the total percentage of the total votes cast was 100.001 per cent glaringly demonstrating the irregular and erroneous unilateral computations by the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” the affidavit reads.

She also submitted that Chebukati declared the winner of the presidential elections before results from over twenty constituencies were verified by the commission, thus it wasn’t possible to determine a winner in the hotly contested election.

Massit further said that none of the commissioners set eyes on the form 34C that the chairman used to declare the presidential results, and that none of the commissioners took part in generating the same.

“The 8th respondent avers that the impugned results declared by the second respondent in the presidential election was not arrived at in accordance with the constitutional requirements and therefore unconstitutional, invalid, null and void,” she submitted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Raila reiterates commitment to democracy, peaceful resolve of election dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has reiterated his commitment to democracy and peaceful resolution...

3 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC to file responses to Raila’s petition challenging President-elect Ruto’s win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Saturday expected to file its responses to Azimio La Umoja One...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans will go to polls in 2025 if Supreme Court orders a rerun – Grandmullah

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi now claims in the event the Supreme Court orders a rerun in the 2022 presidential...

2 days ago

Kenya

Milimani Courts closed from tomorrow until Sep 5 for petition hearing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Milimani Law Courts is set to be closed for eleven days from Friday, to allow for the hearing...

2 days ago

Kenya

High Court strikes out 2 suits challenging Supreme Court powers to declare presidential poll winner during vote retallying

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The High Court in Milimani Nairobi has struck out two petitions filed by South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and...

3 days ago

World

Orengo leading 42 lawyers in Raila petition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Senior Counsels James Orengo, Pheroze Nowrojee, Philip Murgor and Okong’o Omogeni will be the lead counsels in the Supreme Court...

3 days ago

Kenya

IEBC presents statutory forms used in the presidential election ahead of status conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday presented all the statutory forms in the August 9 presidential...

3 days ago

Kenya

IEBC to file responses to presidential petitions at 2pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to file its responses to the various presidential petitions at...

3 days ago